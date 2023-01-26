Following the incessant attacks on the leadership and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council has condemned in strong terms the assassination attempts on loyalists of the party in the last few months.

The Presidential Campaign Council described as inhuman, diabolic and outrageous the extra-judicial killings and maiming of the members of the party since November last year after the exit of the immediate past Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is even as the APC senatorial candidate for Osun West, Dr. Amidu Tadese alleged that the PDP candidate for Osun West Senatorial District, Lere Oyewumi coordinated the attack on him.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office, Ogo-Oluwa, Osogbo, the Spokesperson of the Campaign Council in Osun, Engr. Remi Omowaye raised serious concerns over the rising cases of political attacks and assassination attempts allegedly masterminded by the PDP hoodlums since the inception of the present administration in the state

ADVERTISEMENT

The council called on President Muhammadu Buhari, inspector-general of police and other heads of security agencies, to rescue its members and residents of the state from the sinister attacks being perpetrated by the political hoodlums.

Intimating the media on the assassination attempt on his person on Tuesday, the APC Senatorial candidate for Osun West, Dr. Amidu Tadese alleged that the PDP candidate for Osun West Senatorial District, Lere Oyewumi coordinated the attack on him.

Reacting, the PDP senatorial candidate, Lere Oyewumi who debunked his involvement in the attack accused the All Progressives Congress of the violence in which many members of his party sustained serious injuries.