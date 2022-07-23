Social-political group under the aegis of Bola Ahmed Tinubu National Canvassers (BATNC) has expressed optimism over the candidature of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for 2023 presidential election, saying they are competent to deliver good governance.

President of the group, Murtala Muhammed Garba who addressed journalists in Abuja, urged Nigerians to see beyond religion and embrace their emergence as a means to transform Nigeria when elected come 2023.

Mr Garba said as a surport group, he will let the electorate know that their candidate remains a good example of a good governance who will do more if given the opportunity to rule.

He said, “He made a road map for Lagos under 8 years some of us are living witness, he lives in Nigeria since he left the sit and operate his business here in Nigeria he believes in empowerment of youth and women and he contributed to many developmental project witnin the country.

“Let our campaign convince the electorate out there that we don’t look down on any opponent. we need to defend the reason for the emergence of Muslim as vice president, let them know that we don’t look down on Christians, we must be able to let the electorate know that their candidate was a good example of a good governance and will do more if given the opportunity to rule”.