Minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has flagged off an integrated medical outreach in Karshi powered by Nigerians Unite for Tinubu/Shettima (NUFTS) Mandate, aimed at providing high-impact Primary Healthcare (PHC) services to the residents, especially women and children, in hard-to-reach communities across all 62 political wards in the FCT.

The free medical outreach targets vulnerable individuals in underserved communities and will offer health education and promotion, treatment for common illnesses, vaccinations for under-five children and pregnant women, distribution of long-lasting treated nets and family planning commodities.

The outreach will also provide linkages and referral services.

Aliyu also said, “It is my great pleasure to be here today to officially flag off the Free Medical Outreach in Karshi. I would like to extend a warm welcome to all of our guests, and I want to especially acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the members of Nigerians Unite for Tinubu/Shettima in making this outreach a reality.

“So today, let us work together to make a positive impact on the health and well-being of the people of Karshi. Let us continue to show our support for the candidacy of Tinubu/Shettima campaign, and let us continue to work towards a brighter, healthier future for all Nigerians.”

The minister emphasized the need for continued support from traditional, religious and royal leaders, and other well-meaning Nigerians, to help improve healthcare services in the FCT.

NUFTS AMAC coordinator expressed his appreciation for the minister’s efforts noting that “We are grateful for the Minister’s leadership in launching this important initiative.

The NUFTS Mandate is proud to support this effort to improve healthcare services in the FCT.”

The secretary general of NUFTS also emphasized the significance of the medical outreach programme and the importance of voting for Tinubu in the upcoming general elections.

“This medical outreach program is a testament to the commitment of the Nigerians Unite for Tinubu/Shettima Mandate to the health and well-being of all residents of the Territory. It is a clear indication of what can be achieved when the right leaders are in power. That is why we must vote for Tinubu in the upcoming elections and continue to support initiatives that will improve the quality of life for all Nigerians,” he said.