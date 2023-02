Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has called on elected and appointed officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and area councils to support the fight against corruption at all levels.

The chairman of the bureau, Prof. Isa Mohammed made the call yesterday during a workshop organised in conjunction with FCTA for political office holders in Abuja.

Mohammed, represented by Bulus Zaphania, said the programme would guide political office holders on compliance with the Code of Conduct in line with the National Anti-corruption strategy (NACS).

He told the participants that they are expected to comply with the Code of Conduct for Public Officers as prescribed in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and other laws related thereto:

“We employ the area council chairmen to take a queue from the FCTA administration that has put up this workshop and replicate the same at your various area councils to ensure 100 percent compliance from all your staff. The participants are requested to put Public interest above every other interest while carrying out their duties,” he said.

Mohammed told the officials that the Bureau will soon be launching the online Assets declaration portal, which the pilot scheme will start with its staff.

In his remarks, the permanent secretary Adesola Olusade said the workshop would help to build the capacity and knowledge of the workforce to strengthen the fight against corruption.

“The workshop will help build the capacity and knowledge of FCTA officials in compliance with the Code of Conduct, which will also strengthen the fight against corruption in the system,” he said.

One of the participants and Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection, and Enforcement to the Minister of FCT, Ikharo Attah said public officeholders should be guided by the code of conduct.

“The workshop is what we have to take seriously because most of the time public officers don’t understand that they are holding a public trust, every public office holder should be guided by the code of conduct. You don’t put your interest above the collective interest of the people.

“We must stand to do the things that are for the good of the people, not only for your children and your family. What is expected of public office holders is to have a high standard of conduct,” he said.