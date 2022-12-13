Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima have arrived Kaduna ahead of today’s North West presidential campaign rally and fag-off of gubernatorial, senatorial, House of Representatives and state Assembly campaign.

Kaduna state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai alongside the speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Zailani and Kaduna state government top officials welcomed the APC presidential candidate, his running mate and other ruling party’s leaders at Kaduna International Airport.

It was learnt that, Tinubu along other APC leaders will hold meetings with key stakeholders on Monday evening before campaign rally on Tuesday at Ahmadu Bello stadium, Kaduna.