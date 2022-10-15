The Tinubu For President Action Group (T4PAG) has continued in its quest to drum support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) and his running mate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima respectively for the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja at a rally and the official inauguration of its Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, chairman of the group, Prince Eyitayo ‘Lanre Adegun, said the Tinubu/Shettima combination is the only hope of Nigeria and Nigerians, and promised that the group would mobilise support for this achievement.

Prince Adegun urged all well-meaning Nigerians to join them and work for the victory of Tinubu and Shettima.

The director, planning and strategy, Omooba Tokunbo Adegun, added that T4PAG is the only support group that currently has a unit which emphasises on and caters for the inclusion of the disabled in Nigeria’s current political clime.

In his response after being officially recognised as the FCT coordinator of the group, Alhaji Abdulmalik Ahmed Nyako pointed out that of all the candidates contesting elections to rule Nigeria in 2023, the Tinubu/Shettima team remained the most qualified to get Nigeria out of the doldrums.

Alhaji Nyako maintained that Asiwaju’s track record as governor of Lagos State, and his running mate‘s as former Borno State governor are there for people to see. He concluded that with Tinubu as president, Nigeria will experience rapid development and good governance.