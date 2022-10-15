A support group of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tinubu-Shetima Ambassadors (TSA) yesterday inaugurated its state/zonal coordinators, with a pledge to rally support for the party and its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

TSA said Tinubu-Shetima’s outstanding leadership qualities, personal attributes and antecedents had proven that Nigerians would be safe under their watch.

Speaking during the official inauguration and distribution of campaign materials in Abuja, the director general of the group, Prince Oyelude Oladele, said the TSA is grassroots mobilisation campaign for Tinubu-Shetima ahead of 2023 general election.

He described Tinubu as a merchant of hope and his running mate, Kashim Shetima, as a merchant’s dream capable of redefining the meaning and concept of modern leadership in Nigeria, adding that they will project their joint ticket as a transformation agenda.

“We have identified Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Sen Shetima, as joint patriot in words and action. We congratulate president Muhammadu Buhari for allowing a level playing ground during the presidential primary that produced Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the APC presidential flag bearer for 2023 general election.

“I must categorically state that the greatest achievement our president will have is handing over to a progressive successor in person of Ahmed Tinubu who is his party’s candidate in the forthcoming presidential election,” he said.

Oladele further notee that as a united front, the common goal is to mobilize eligible voters at the ward and unit levels, as well as engage major stakeholders in the states, including local government parliamentarians.

On his part, the grand patron of Tinubu-Shetima Ambassadors, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, donated a brand new Toyota vehicle to the TSA for easy movement in communities at the local government level.