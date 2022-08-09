Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO) has been inaugurated in Gombe State.

Among others, the group is to mobilise support for the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the poll.

It comprises mainly of youths moved by Tinubu’s empowerment of many Nigerians ‘politically and financially’ from the national to grassroots.

TSO in its communique read by Lawan Sadiq said they support him because he is detribalised and has no religious bias.

“He is one of the major architects of the call for equity, fairness and the return of democracy in Nigeria through the struggle of NADECO.

“He performed beautifully well as the governor of Lagos State as well as a senator.

“Asiwaju was able to create a sea in the desert where he increased the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of Lagos State by about 600 per cent.”

“He is the greatest living Nigerian who has empowered so many politically and financially from the national to grassroots levels.

“He is one of the major politicians that sponsors and encourages peaceful coexistence in the country among many other qualities,” he said.