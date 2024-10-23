President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday sworn in Dr. Abdullahi Usman Bello as the new Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The brief ceremony took place ahead of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, which was also chaired by the President.

After the swearing-in, Dr. Bello spoke to State House correspondents, pledging to tackle corruption through the Bureau.

He emphasised the importance of integrity and accountability among public officials, vowing to uphold the agency’s mandate.

“I want to thank Mr. President for appointing me into this position. Really happy, and I want to assure Mr. President and the people of Nigeria, I will do my best to make sure that I deal with this huge task that is ahead of me,” Bello said.

He acknowledged the global nature of corruption but highlighted the significance of having strong systems in place to mitigate it.

“I assure you that we have the systems, we have the institutions. We only need to deliver on the mandate that is given to us, and then everything will be all right,” he added.

The CCB, Nigeria’s foremost anti-corruption agency has the mandate in ensuring that public servants act with integrity and avoid conflicts of interest.