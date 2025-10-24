President Bola Tinubu has urged the newly appointed Service Chiefs to deepen professionalism, vigilance, and unity within the Armed Forces as they take on their new assignments in defence of the nation.

The President, in a post on his verified X handle on Friday, said the appointments were part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture and improve operational efficiency across the services.

“I have approved changes in the hierarchy of our Armed Forces to further strengthen Nigeria’s national security architecture. I charge the new Service Chiefs to deepen professionalism, vigilance, and unity within our Armed Forces as they serve our nation with honour,” he stated.

Under the new arrangement, General Olufemi Oluyede becomes Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General W. Shaibu is the new Chief of Army Staff; Air Vice Marshal S. K. Aneke takes over as Chief of Air Staff; and Rear Admiral I. Abbas assumes duty as Chief of Naval Staff, while Major-General E. A. P. Undiendeye retains his position as Chief of Defence Intelligence.

President Tinubu expressed gratitude to the outgoing Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and other former Service Chiefs for what he described as their selfless service and dedicated leadership.

Meanwhile, the Presidency has clarified that the appointments were a routine administrative exercise within the President’s constitutional powers as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Mr. Sunday Dare, said the changes were in line with Tinubu’s ongoing efforts to recalibrate the nation’s security system for greater efficiency.

“It is a routine. The President, as the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic, can make such appointments just as he changed ministers a few months ago,” Dare explained.

He dismissed speculations of internal discord within the administration, emphasising that the appointments were aimed at consolidating gains in the fight against terrorism, banditry, and other threats to national peace.