The director-general of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon Bukola Olopade, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to youth empowerment and sports development, describing him as the best leader Nigeria has ever had in this regard.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the ongoing Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Olopade expressed confidence that the new initiatives recently approved by President Tinubu will fundamentally change the landscape of sports in Nigeria, heralding exciting times for Nigerian sportsmen and women.

“Shehu Dikko and I are proud to work under a President who understands the transformative power of sports. There are no excuses for our athletes not being well-equipped or supported. Everything necessary for their welfare has been provided, including recent approvals that will enhance the Athletes’ Grant. Exciting times lie ahead for Nigerian sports,” he stated.

Addressing the issue of athletes representing other countries instead of their homeland, Olopade reaffirmed his commitment to those who remain dedicated to Nigeria. “For those who have gone to other countries, they can stay where they are. However, for those who are patriotic and dedicated to serving Nigeria, I assure you that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the best leader we have ever had in terms of sports development. The initiatives approved by the President will fundamentally change the landscape of sports in Nigeria.”

Reflecting on the recent World Cup disappointment, he maintained that the focus should not solely be on football. He called for a collective effort among stakeholders, urging collaboration between the NSC and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to ensure success in future competitions, notably the upcoming AFCON.

Despite the challenges, he expressed confidence in the NSC’s direction, stating that they are not under pressure but motivated by a desire to succeed. “We are excited about the future of Nigerian sports, particularly with the introduction of junior athletes and the involvement of diaspora talent,” he concluded, optimistic about the potential for growth and success in Nigeria’s sporting landscape.