President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to commission the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Conversion, Filling, Reverse Engineering and Training Centre in Utako Abuja.

The executive vice chairman of NASENI, Khalil Halilu who made this known, said CNG-powered vehicles cost less than one-third the price of the PMS powered ones.

Halilu who spoke during a briefing with the media announcing the opening of NASENI’s Reverse Engineering Center, the centre for learning, and the conversion of PMS to CNG-car engines, located at Utako, Abuja.

Halilu who was responding to the enquiries on the affordability of conversion of PMS engines to CNG ones for the average Nigerian, who is struggling to feed, said CNG-powered costs less than one-third of cost of petrol.

He, however, noted that the removal of subsidies in various products by the government, has affected the transportation sector as well such as the process of conversion of the CNG engine. “We are not dependent solely on the government.

We intend to target the government and private sector, and we will continue to work with our partner Portland Gas Limited to expand the conversion centre across the country,” said Halilu.

Halilu added that the centre will not only create new jobs for Nigerians who will be employed to convert vehicle engines, but will involve companies in the building of the cylinders, tanks etc.

When functioning at its maximum capacity the NASENI Reverse Engineering centre can convert 3,000 PMS to CNG vehicles every month.

The event which will take place on Friday, May 31, 2024, marks another NASENI milestone in its commitment to supporting the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly on sustainable energy alternatives and a clean energy ecosystem.

The NASENI-Portland CNG Conversion and Training Centre, a partnership between NASENI and Portland Gas Limited, is a state-of-the-art facility for the conversion of fossil fuel vehicles to CNG, a cleaner and more cost-effective alternative.

The centre, equipped with the latest technology and staffed by highly trained professionals to ensure efficient and safe conversions, is aimed at building local capacity in CNG technology.

It will offer comprehensive training programmes for technicians, engineers, and other stakeholders, fostering domestication of expertise in CNG systems and promoting the adoption of green energy solutions across the nation.

Halilu explained that the CNG Centre underscores NASENI’s unwavering commitment to sustainable innovation and the development of home-grown technological and manufacturing capabilities. “At NASENI, we are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and providing affordable, eco-friendly fuel alternatives to Nigerians”

“The initiative is expected to significantly reduce vehicular emissions, contributing to cleaner air and a healthier environment. Additionally, the adoption of CNG will offer economic benefits by reducing fuel costs for consumers and creating new job opportunities in Nigeria’s green energy sector,” he said.

“NASENI invites all stakeholders, from vehicle owners to industry professionals, to take advantage of the services and training opportunities available at the new centres. Together, we can drive forward a greener, more sustainable future for Nigeria,” Halilu further said.

Aligned with the Presidential directive on CNG (PCNGi), NASENI has a notable proficiency in automotive reverse engineering, exemplified by the successful local assembly of CNG kits.

NASENI’s team of engineers and technicians have skillfully assembled a comprehensive CNG sequential kit, comprising essential components such as Pressure Regulator, Petrol Solenoid Valve with manual override switch, On-Off valve and refuelling connector.

Others include Control Module/Change-over Switch, CNG level Indicator (LED Indicator), Gas Air Mixer, CNG cylinder with valve, vapour bag & bracket, Petrol hose, low-pressure gas hose, ignition advance processor, wire harness, and NRV in petrol return line.