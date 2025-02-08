The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, has assured Nigerians of the determination of President Bola Tinubu to replicate the developmental strides achieved during his tenure as the governor of Lagos State across the country in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The SGF gave the assurance when a delegation from the Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle, Tricycle, Repairer and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN) led by its national president, Prince Samsudeen Adebayo Apelogun paid him a visit in Abuja.

The director of information in the office of the SGF, Segun Imohiosen, said that President Tinubu is desirous to replicate the giant strides achieved in the post-1999 Lagos at the national level in transforming all the key sectors of the economy, and should be given another chance to complete the good work he has started.

“We didn’t have any problem whatsoever for the President to repeat and continue to do what he knows best to do for this country.

That was why President Buhari made a comment when he emerged the presidential candidate of our party where he said, “Lagos pre-1999 and Lagos post-1999 will never be the same again”. So what Governor Tinubu did in Lagos was going to replicate at a national level. Basically, this is what is going on in all fields: economy, education, transportation, health, Information Technology, power and so on.”

Sen. Akume thanked the organisation for its unalloyed support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and assured them of his support to the advancement of the sector.

Earlier, the national president of ACOMORAN, Prince Samsudeen Adebayo commended the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment in boosting the economy, strengthening security and sustainable development in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda. Having assured President Tinubu of its overwhelming support, he sought the Federal Government’s interventions in the transportation sector to create more jobs and lasting solution to challenges affecting the sector.