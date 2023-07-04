Tinubu To Service Chiefs: I Want Teamwork, Results

President Bola Tinubu has charged the new service chiefs on the importance of teamwork and urged them to deliver on the responsibilities assigned to them.

National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu disclosed this to State House correspondent on Monday after the maiden meeting between the president and the service chiefs at the presidential villa .

The president had appointed new service chiefs on June 19.

The new service chiefs are the chief of defence staff, major general Christopher Musa, the chief of army staff, major general Taoreed Lagbaja, the chief of naval staff, rear admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, the chief of air staff, air vice marshal Hassan Abubakar, and the acting IGP, Kayode Egbetokun.