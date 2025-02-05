A coalition of concerned groups has called on President Bola Tinubu to hasten action to reconstitute the Governing Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State, citing the need for effective leadership and deliberate governance of the institution.

They accused the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Joseph Ikechebelu, of lacking the capacity to lead the institution, citing his alleged favouritism in recent appointments, inability to address pressing issues such as low morale of staff and students as well as academic stagnation.

The groups, comprising students, alumni members and education stakeholders, urged President Tinubu to intervene and reconstitute the governing council to ensure the appointment of a competent and capable Vice-Chancellor.

The allegations are coming on the heels of a recent controversy surrounding the appointment of Professor Bernard Odoh as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of UNIZIK, which was nullified by President Tinubu who sacked the Amb. Greg Mbadiwe-led Governing Council due to alleged irregularities.

They argued that the current leadership vacuum has hindered the institution’s progress, affecting the quality of education and the welfare of students and staff.

“The absence of a duly constituted Governing Council has left the Acting Vice Chancellor unchecked, leading to unilateral actions that undermine transparency and has plummeted the initial excitement that greeted President Tinubu’s intervention in the crisis in UNIZIK.

“We urge President Tinubu to take immediate action to address the leadership crisis in UNIZIK,” said, Dr. Sampson Chikelu, spokesperson for the groups. “The institution deserves a competent and visionary leader who can drive its growth and development,” the groups stated.

The groups threatened to embark on a series of protests and demonstrations if their demands were not met, stressing that they would not stand idly by while the institution suffers from poor leadership.

The controversy surrounding the leadership of Professor Ikechebelu comes at a critical juncture for Nnamdi Azikiwe University, which has long been regarded as one of Nigeria’s leading institutions of higher learning.

Stakeholders are now calling for urgent action to restore the university’s reputation and ensure that it remains a center of academic excellence.