No fewer than 17 Almajiri students have been killed by a fire outbreak, which also injured 16 others at an Islamiyya School in Kauran Namoda local government area of Zamfara state.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the fire incident, which occurred on Tuesday night at the Islamic school known as ‘Makarantar Mallam Ghali’, lasted for over three hours before it was put out by the men of the fire service.

A resident of the area, Abdurrazak Bello Kaura, told our Correspondent on phone that the cause of the incident was from the abandoned fire made by the Qur’anic students with sticks called ‘Kara’ the usual night gathering Qur’anic recitation.

When contacted on telephone, the chairman of Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area, Comrade Mannir Mu’azu Haidara, confirmed the incident, adding that the local government council would provide all the necessary assistance to the school, the injured and the families of the dead victims.