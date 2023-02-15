The Grand Patron of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North-Central, Hajiya Mariam Salihu, has said that the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was coming to make Nigeria a better country for all to live in.

She disclosed this on Tuesday at an empowerment forum organised by the National Agenda for Greater Asiwaju (NAGA), one of the support groups rooting for the APC presidential candidate in Abuja.

According to her, Tinubu is the kind of leader Nigeria needed at this crucial time of its history because he believes in empowering people to live better lives.

She said, “If you look at everybody around him, he did not only empower only those around him, his empowerment cuts across the country. That is the kind of leader we want.

“Asiwaju is proactive, he is selfless, he is somebody that is not after himself. If Asiwaju is someone who is after himself, I don’t think he would want to be the president of this country.

“He cares about people. He wants to make this country a better place for all of us.”

She, however, commended the organisers of the celebration for her doggedness in ensuring that Senator Bola Tinubu wins the next election.

She also applauded her for support to the less-privileged through the donation of empowerment materials including hair dressing machines, tailoring machines and many others, to women in all parts of the country.

Hajiya Saliu, therefore, called on wealthy Nigerians to continue to provide support to the less-privileged in order to make the country a better place.

“Those that Allah has blessed should reach out to those who are in need because in life, whatever God has given one is a trust that will be accounted for in the hereafter.

“If it is money, you will account to Him how you used the money, if it is power and influence, you will account to Him how you use your influence and power to support other people. May we stand before Him boldly to say that we used whatever He gave to us to save lives,“ she added.

Earlier, the Coordinator of NAGA, Hajiya Hadiza Mamman Vatsa, said that she organised the empowerment programme in order to celebrate the presidential candidate of the APC, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kasim Shetima.

She stressed that the empowerment programme was to pass a message to Nigerians that Tinubu is a good product to vote for in the forthcoming election.

Hajiya Vatsa said, “I am convinced that when we elect Tinubu and Shettima come February 25, peace will reign in Nigeria. There will not be any problem.

“When there is no peace, there is nothing. Peace is all we need for rapid development of the country.

“Tinubu is a complete gentleman. I go to the grassroot to solicit for support for Tinubu. All the ills of the country will be a thing of the past if we vote Tinubu.

“I call on all women and youth in the country to come out enmass and vote for Ahmed Tinubu in the February election.”

Hajiya Vatsa has so far donated empowerment equipment to over 3,000 women in the grassroot since the past few months in the North-central part of the country.