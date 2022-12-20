The vice chairman, Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Barr. Mrs. Uju Kennedy Ohanenye yesterday said the Bola Tinubu presidency would prioritise women participation in governance.

She stated this while donating food items like rice, spaghetti and tomatoes to the physically challenged persons in Abuja.

The former presidential candidate of the APC at the 2022 presidential primaries, also fed about 1000 physically challenged persons as part of her charity work.

On Tinubu’s plan for women, Barr. Uju Ohanenye, who was the only female former APC presidential aspirant, said Tinubu would give women opportunities to serve in his government.

She said from Tinubu’s actions now and donations to women’s course, it is obvious that the APC government of Tinubu will also increase women’s participation in government to at least 35 per cent of all governmental positions while private institutions shall be strongly encouraged to do likewise.

She had also stated that Tinubu will work with the national assembly to pass legislation promoting female employment in all government offices, ministries, agencies and mandate the federal executive (particularly the cabinet and core senior advisers) to reserve a minimum number of senior positions for women.

Ohanenye said the aim of the event was to put a smile on the faces of all the beneficiaries.

She also said she was supported by four of her friends in providing funds and logistics for the event, noting that the event is an opportunity to cater for the less privileged in this season of love.

She further stated that their benefactor and presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was solidly behind them and assured them that life under Tinubu as president will be much better.

She also stated that this was not the first time she will meet the physically challenged in her charity work as they had all been hosted at a school recently.