Some candidates of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) at state and national levels in Osun State have concluded a plan to organise a mega rally to actualise the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Hammed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on behalf of the candidates in Osogbo yesterday, Alhaji Afolabi Muideen Abayomi, a NNPP candidate for Osogbo State constituency, said in collaboration with other National Assembly candidates who earlier dumped Kwankwaso, nine house of assembly candidates are set to organize a mega rally for Tinubu where masses of Osun would be convinced on why they should support the APC candidates.

Recall that four National Assembly and nine House of Assembly candidates of the party dumped their presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, in September 2022 and drummed support for Tinubu.

Out of many reasons given then was their dissatisfaction with the leadership of the party at the National level, coupled with the inability of the party stakeholders to work in accordance with the principle of justice, law and undemocratic running of the party.

Afolabi noted that the concerned candidates, beside the planned rally have embarked on house to house mobilisation in support of Asiwaju Tinubu.

According to him, during their house to house campaign, it was discovered that Osun people are so determined to have Asiwaju Tinubu as their president and canvassing for any other candidates may be an effort in futility, hence, their decision to stick to Tinubu.

He expressed their satisfaction with the way and manner the secretary, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, has been relating with them by giving them listening ears and opportunity to work for Tinubu without any hindrance.

According to him, since they have realised that their party’s present structure in Osun State lacks vision of a new Nigeria inspired by citizens, it became imperative for them to support a candidate that would alleviate the suffering of the masses of Nigeria.

Some of these House of Assembly candidates include: Afolabi Muideen Abayomi (Ifelodun), Opeyemi Amoo (Ife North), Babalola Timothy (Ila), Adelowokan Festus (Ilesa west), Ibrahim Adebisi (Ilesa east), Owoduni Emmanuel (Atakumosa east /west), Adekehinde Modupe Omolola (Oriade) and Odeyemi Tumininu (Obokun).