Nigeria’s popular flutist and former President of the Performing Musicians of Nigeria ( PMAN) Tee Mac Iseli, has stood his ground concerning his revelations on the presidential candidate of the all ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while challenging his party to provide the general public with his birth certificate.

Tee Mac’s revelation about Tinubu has continued to generate massive controversies on social media for his daring exposure.

While reacting to reactions concerning what he claimed as his innocuous submission on the age and character background of Tinubu, who he said, was his in-law, being that he is a first cousin to Senator Remi Tinubu, he confirmed that he made the statement.

He added that the statement was a private message to someone on Facebook, and he never knew it would go public.

Tee Mac, said ,“the guy is one of those internet teams defending and countering anything not pleasing the Tinubu camp”.

Tee who refused to retract the statement as he claimed the age he mentioned in his Facebook comment was what he knows to be Tinubu’s true age further challenged the APC to provide his (Tinubu’s) birth certificate to prove him wrong.

He wrote : “Dear Amb Sunny Okim, I had a busy day today with countless calls from all over the world. I replied countless messages, blogs etc. My response (to the story) is as follows: I replied to a Tinubu fan on Facebook.

This was actually a private message, everything correct and to my best knowledge of Tinubu. I think the guy is one of those internet teams defending and countering anything not pleasing to Tinubu’s camp. I do not have any personal problems with Tinubu but honestly the way he purchased his presidential ticket made me to be worried about Nigeria.

“This guy posted my reply to many blogs, went into my Instagram and took a recent photo. It has gone viral and I received phone calls from all over the world. Let the Tinubu camp provide the birth certificate to prove me wrong!

“I am a proud Nigerian and pray that next year’s election will bring us a president who can take Nigeria out of all the problems like insecurity, inflation and poverty.

“We are the most blessed nation on earth with healthy people, natural resources and nothing should stop us from becoming a leading nation on this earth. Best regards Tee Mac.”

Tee Mac said he still has a good relationship with his in-law and does not have any personal problems with Tinubu.

“You see Tinubu is my in-law. His wife Remi is my cousin. Her Itsekiri mother and my Itsekiri mother are sisters. I have known Tinubu since the mid-80s personally and even arranged for him to stay in my stepfather’s house (Sir Mobolaji Bank-Anthony) in London when he went into exile,” he had said.

A large section of Nigerians had hailed the flutist for his daring exposure.