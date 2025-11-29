President Bola Tinubu has urged newly commissioned police officers to serve the nation with dedication, integrity, and professionalism.

Tinubu gave the charge on Saturday at the Passing-Out Parade of Regular Course 7 of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, reminding the 1,187 newly commissioned Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) of the trust placed in them and their duty to serve the their fatherland.

The President, represented by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, said his administration was committed to supporting the Nigeria Police Academy, the Police Force, and other security agencies with the resources, training, and equipment needed to excel.

“As police officers, you are expected to uphold the highest ethical standards, treat every citizen with respect and fairness, and uphold the rule of law. A nation puts its trust in you, and we expect you to serve selflessly and be prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice if the need arises,” he said.

He also emphasised the federal government’s vision to equip the Police Academy with the necessary resources to provide world-class training and intellectual prowess, producing officers who are highly educated, well-trained, and capable of managing internal security with respect for human rights. He commended the Academy’s leadership and staff for their efforts in shaping a new generation of officers.

“The Nigeria Police Academy has risen to this challenge, providing world-class training and education that empowers our officers to serve with integrity, courage, and compassion,” he stated.

The Passing-Out Parade was attended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Edgetokun, Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, heads of military formations, senior government officials, members of the National Assembly, and other top dignitaries.