A former minister of Youth and Sports Development and now special adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Chief Sunday Dare, has reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to grassroots sports development and the future of the Nigerian sports industry.

Dare made this declaration at the opening of the ongoing 9th National Youth Games (NYG) in Asaba, Delta State, on behalf of his principal. He praised President Tinubu for his bold leadership and visionary approach to sports administration.

“I would also like to thank President Tinubu for placing sports administration in the hands of two very capable individuals: the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, and the Director-General, Hon. Bukola Olopade. These two individuals come with vast experience. They will collaborate with others, including women, to develop our sports,” he stated. Chief Dare underscored the Presidency’s passion for sports, noting that recent gestures of recognition and reward for Nigeria’s female teams herald a new era of government support.

“Nothing demonstrates the Presidency’s unprecedented love and support for sports better than the way President Bola Tinubu and the First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, supported and rewarded the Super Falcons and D’Tigress. They will continue to support sports development at the grassroots level and all sports,” he declared.

Highlighting the significance of the National Youth Games as a pipeline for talent discovery, Dare stressed the need for structured investment in young athletes. “The National Youth Games is the source of the talents the nation needs to achieve sporting glory. These young talents are identified, nurtured, and channelled to our sporting federations to be trained to represent Nigeria in global sporting events. As the saying goes, ‘the gold is in the child.’ From the age of 15 and younger, we must identify and develop them,” he said.

The 9th edition of the National Youth Games, held from August 26 to September 6, 2025, features 37 sporting events with participants from 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory. Chief Dare’s remarks reinforced the message that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is determined to transform grassroots sports into a powerhouse for national unity, youth empowerment, and global competitiveness.