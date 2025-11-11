A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) named Fruits of Renewed Hope Initiative has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second of office after what it described as giant strides recorded in the first two years of his administration.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, the NGO through its founder/convener, Medina Anako, said in less than two years, the Tinubu administration has demonstrated bold leadership and visionary reforms.

She said the government’s courageous steps in economic restructuring, particularly in subsidy removal and fiscal rebalancing, are laying the foundation for sustainable growth and job creation.

Anako said the Fruits of Renewed Hope Initiative was conceived from a simple but powerful belief — that when citizens are informed, empowered, and engaged, the nation prospers, adding that it is a social-political, people-centered NGO committed to bridging the gap between policy and the people, ensuring that government programmes and interventions reach everyone.

“We believe that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, is not merely a policy framework but a vision — a vision of transformation, economic recovery, social inclusion, and a Nigeria that works for all.

This administration has taken bold and decisive steps to restore confidence in governance, promote transparency, and unlock the creative and entrepreneurial energy of Nigerians.

“Through social investment programmes, thousands of Nigerian youths and women are already benefiting from targeted empowerment initiatives such as the Renewed Hope Job Creation Programme, Grant Schemes for Small Businesses and Student Loan Acts that ensure no young Nigerian is denied education due to financial constraints.

“The administration’s emphasis on infrastructure from the ongoing road rehabilitation projects, power sector investments, and housing developments reflects a government determined to deliver lasting impact. In the agricultural sector, renewed partnerships with local farmers and international bodies have boosted food production and sustainability efforts, addressing the long-standing challenges of food insecurity.

“In technology and innovation, the 3 million Technical Talent (3MTT) initiative and the Digital Economy Strategy are equipping young Nigerians with globally competitive skills. These are the fruits of renewed hope, tangible, measurable, and progressive.

“We must acknowledge the courage it takes to reform a system that has for long been burdened by inefficiency and complacency. President Tinubu’s administration has chosen the path of responsibility over popularity, vision over comfort, and progress over politics. As citizens, our role is to support, engage, and ensure that these reforms translate to prosperity for all.

“We are launching this Initiative because we recognise that hope must be nurtured, and policies must be humanized. Every Nigerian deserves to feel the presence of government not just through speeches but through visible, meaningful transformation in their daily lives.

“Our engagements will also extend to traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community-based organizations, ensuring that the message of hope reaches the grassroots. We believe transformation must begin from the bottom-up one household, one community, one region at a time.

“Following today’s unveiling, the Fruits of Renewed Hope Initiative will embark on a nationwide awareness tour engaging local communities, market women, youth groups, artisans, and professional bodies. We will organize leadership clinics, empowerment workshops, and policy interpretation forums to help citizens understand and access available opportunities,”she added.