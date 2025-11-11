Yobe State Governor Hon. (Dr) Mai Mala Buni along with his Borno and Adamawa State counterparts, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum and Umaru Fintiri, respectively, yesterday, deliberated with officials of the World Bank office in Nigeria on areas of collaboration to improve the lives of the people.

The World Bank country director in Nigeria, Mathew Verghis, commended the governors for their commitment on the implementation of the World Bank programmes and called for more collaboration to improve on the achievements recorded.

A statement signed by the director general of Press and Media Affairs to the Yobe Governor, Mamman Mohammed, said that the governors noted the contributions made by the World Bank, and called for improvement in response and procurement procedures to save the time wasted.

The governors said some of the programmes should be flexible and community driven to suit the peculiarities of the people, promote ownership and fast track the process.

According to the statement, the discussion centered on AGILE, Nigeria For Women Project, L-PRES, ACReSAL and SOLID, among others to enhance education, health, agriculture, livestock development, economic empowerment etc.

The governors and representatives of the World Bank collectively agreed to work together to improve on the areas of partnership as well as to find solutions to the administrative bottlenecks hindering the speedy implementation of the programmes.