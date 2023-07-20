Tipping Ganduje As APC Chairman Suicidal, Insensitive, Says Party’s Vice Chair

National vice chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Salihu Lukman, has cautioned the party against picking the immediate-past Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, as replacement for the erstwhile national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

According to him, the decision was suicidal and the height of insensitivity that may upset the zoning arrangement of the party.

Lukman’s warning is coming 24 hours after reports emerged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC governors may have settled for Ganduje as the next national chairman of the party after the resignation of Adamu and the national secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, the vice chairman said, “So far, as things are, only the President and Governors blocs are active in the negotiation to produce and engage leaders of APC. Already, part of the speculations emerging from the Governor’s bloc is that Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is being considered to succeed Sen. Abdullahi Adamu. If this is true, it only suggests insensitivity and taking members of the party for granted. This is without prejudice to the person of Dr. Ganduje.

“This is because such a choice will completely distort the zoning arrangement that informed the present configuration of the leadership of the National Assembly. With the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Deputy Senate President coming from North West and North Central shut out of consideration, to propose the party’s National Chairman move to North West from North Central will be unjust.

“We must caution our governors that since the emergence of APC, governors have served almost as the conscience of the party. Any consideration for such an insensitive and unjust consideration of Dr. Ganduje to become the National Chairman of APC must be discarded. If anything, the position of National Chairman of the APC must be retained in North Central.