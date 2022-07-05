Reactions have continued to trail American Pastor, Creflo Dollar’s statement, less than 24 hours after he apologised for misleading his congregants about the doctrine of tithing.

Some of the pastors have weighed in on the controversy, saying that he was not well schooled in the bible, while urging congregants and Christians to study the bible for themselves.

In a new video, the controversial 30,000-

0member World Changers Church International preacher urged his congregants to throw away every book, tape, and video he’s sold to them on the topic of tithing, in a Sunday sermon titled, “The Great Misunderstanding.”

He cited Romans 6: 14 to argue that Christians now live under grace and not the laws of the Old Testament.

“Romans 6: 14: For sin shall not have dominion over you; for ye are not under the law, but under the grace.

“You are under grace not under laws, he noted.Dollar had asked his congregation to throw away every book, videos and tape he had taught in support of tithing over the years, adding that if one is under grace, Jesus took away the curse of not paying tithe,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of Nigeria’s foremost Pastors, the founding pastor of Salvation Ministries, Bishop David Ibiyeomie, said during the church’s Week of Spiritual Empowerment service, Monday, that the subject of tithe is approved by the Bible and a pastor who condemns tithing never had a solid foundation in the study of the subject.

He said, “They quote Bible upside down, that’s why you have to be a Bible student, even a pastor can deceive you, please read Bible for yourself.

“So that somebody cannot preach something up-side down and you believe. All manner of things are everywhere, some people preach tithe and they said no more tithe because they did not have solid foundation in the Bible and some of you believe it.

“What’s my business, didn’t I read my Bible? Follow anything you like, you too, read Bible for yourself, let nobody deceive you.

“Can somebody now tell me not to pay tithes? I will be foolish, I’ve read Bible for myself so nobody can preach to me, I saw it from the Bible so nobody can tell me not to pay tithes.

“I don’t need you to preach to me, I will pay tithes till I die.

“I’ve read it from the Bible, if another said grace made it, let him stay there. You can turn the Bible upside down, please don’t follow all manner of doctrines. Read Bible, God gave it to you. Pastors can go astray. I learnt all manner of gospel are in town. Any man can change any day.”

Dollar had said that, “Nowhere commands that Christians should submit to a legalistic tithe system: the new testament does not designates a percentage of income a person should set aside but only says gifts should be in keeping with the income.”

However, a social critic, Daddy Freeze, in a past post on Instagram, argued: “Tithing is a sinful practice that carries a curse for Christians. There is no scriptural record of Non-Jewish Christians paying tithes.”