Igbo youths under the aegis of Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has issued a one-week ultimatum to the federal government to resolve its disagreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) or face a nationwide mass action by all Nigerian students.

In a press statement by its President-General, Goodluck Ibem, obtained by LEADERSHIP, the group accused the President Muhammadu Buhari administration of being youth-unfriendly.

He said, “The bedrock of any nation is the youths. No nation can achieve greatness and success without the massive contributions of her youths.

“We therefore demand that the Federal Government should resolve the ASUU strike within the next 7 days so that our youths can go back to school.

“We demand that the Federal Government should reverse her retrogressive policy of excluding the Nigerian youths from governance and political participation.

“We demand that the Federal Government should provide gainful employment opportunities for our youths.”