The reigning African, Commonwealth and World Champion in the 100m hurdles, Oluwatobiloba Amusan, has signed a management deal with Plug Sport.

Amusan is a track and field athlete, who specialises in the 100 metres hurdles, competes as a sprinter and has also broken multiple world records with first-ever gold medal in the just-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

However, in a chat with journalists, head of Sports at The Plug, Lanre Vigo, noted that it was a dream come true and that the company was incredibly happy to have Amusan onboard.

Vigo added that in the last couple of weeks, Tobi has created plenty of excitement for Nigerians and indeed Africans through her spectacular performance, aspiring young people across the globe, to reach for their goals.

He said, “I’m indeed very thrilled to announce the signing of world-record holder Tobi Amusan to Plug Sports. Plug Sports will be looking after Tobi Amusan’s off-the-field interests in Africa. Tobi is a phenomenal person/athlete myself and my team are looking forward to collaborating with her.”

Some other sports personalities managed by Plug Sports include soccer players Henry Onyekuru, Asisat Oshoala and Clement Ugah.

Recall that Amusan is a Nigerian that hails from Ijebu Ode, Ogun State. Her running career began at the age of 15, when she entered and won an Inter-house competition in the 100m sprint.

Amusan was inspired to take up the sport after defeating a runner, who was exercising at the local athletics stadium that day. She began formal training. Tobi Amusan is managed by icon Management Inc. based in Atlanta, GA, USA, and is coached by Lacena Golding-Clarke.

She completed her secondary education in Nigeria at Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School in Ijebu-Ode before relocating to the USA for her undergraduate studies at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).

Her parents are teachers who set the tone for her upbringing in the Nigerian town of Ijebu Ode, where she was raised in a strict scholarly environment. Her existence, as she recalls, revolved around school, sleeping, eating, and reading books.