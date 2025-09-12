With just few hours to the kick-off of the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, Japan, former world champion and women’s 100m hurdles record holder, Tobi Amusan, has expressed her disappointment with Nigeria’s kit for the championship.

Amusan voiced her concerns over what she perceived as unprofessionalism and lack of coordination within the federation.

She called for improvement on the kits to ensure that Nigerian athletes were adequately represented on the global stage.

Amusan’s criticism highlights ongoing issues within the Athletics Federation and raised questions about the preparations and support provided to athletes competing at such a high level.

The frustration reflects the broader challenges faced by many athletes in securing proper equipment and support in the lead-up to major international competitions.