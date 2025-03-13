A two-year-old girl was on Wednesday evening crushed to death by a commercial bus driver when his steering wheel was dragged by officers of the Edo State Public Safety Response Team (PSR) at Ring Road, Benin City.

An eyewitness at the scene described the chaotic struggle between the commercial bus driver and two members of the PSR team.

According to the anonymous eyewitness, the agents attempted to seize the steering wheel of the moving vehicle and this caused the driver to lose control and veered off the road before hitting a roadside Point of Sale (PoS) kiosk where the young girl and her mother were standing, killing the child instantly.

He explained that the bus threw the toddler and her mother against the concrete slabs.

The enraged crowd at the scene reportedly turned on the PSR operatives, beating them before taking them, along with the child’s lifeless body, to a nearby police station.

A human rights activist and eyewitness, Marxist Kola Edokoayi condemned the act of the officers and pleaded with the government to educate the personnel on how best to do their work, using the 21st century methodology.

He said, “We know how difficult it is for a woman to carry a baby for 9 months and put to bed. We don’t gain anything from the government, no water, no road, we provide everything for ourselves, and that is why this woman came out to hustle.

“But the carelessness of some Public Safety Response officials caused the death of this little child. You saw a driver, driving against traffic, you should have collected his particulars and probably serve him paper tomorrow, but you are using 16th century method to solve 21st century problem.

“He was dragging the steering wheel with the driver, those around you are not safe, you are not safe as well. I know this is not what government sent them to do. When they were told to clear Ihama off those selling hard drugs, they did it and we commended them but what they have done is public nuisance, not public safety.”

Reacting, the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo through a statement signed by his Spokesperson, Bugie Okhuemoi, expressed sadness over the tragic loss of the young.

“The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo is deeply pained by the devastating event, and the governor extends his most sincere and heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.

“No parent should have to endure such an unimaginable loss, and he shares in their sorrow during this difficult time.

“Governor Okpebholo has ordered an immediate and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking incident,” the statement said.

He assured that the government will ensure that anyone found responsible is held fully accountable, adding that no life should ever be lost due to negligence or recklessness.

The PSR Team was set up to help maintain public order, assist in protecting public infrastructure, and to help curb illegal activities like street trading and illegal parking in the state.