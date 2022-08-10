Tom X Holding has announced the appointment of Ayomikun Akintayo as the new chief growth officer. The serial business development executive and Harvard executive-trained negotiator takes on the difficult task of expanding the business across Africa.

This announcement is the direct consequence of the company’s commitment to assisting Africa’s efforts to increase financial inclusion. Ayomikun, a seasoned business executive, will assist the company in expanding and growing in the African market. “Ayomikun is a proven senior executive and a strong strategic thinker; it was immediately clear that Ayomikun was the right fit,” said Tomilayo, the company’s founder and CEO.

“We’ve known about his work for years, and we know he’ll usher us into a new era.” Ayomikun, who has a master’s degree in data science management and an executive certificate in negotiation from Harvard Business School, joins the Tom X Holding leadership team with over ten years of business development experience, having led Strategy and Operations at AFHERI Concept; developed templates for improving processes, and championed the growth of several MSMEs at First Bank of Nigeria. He will officially begin his new position on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.