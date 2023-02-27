Residents of Owerri, capital of Imo State have raised the alarm over the scarcity of tomatoes in the state since Saturday.

A visit to Ekeukwu Owerri and World Bank Markets in Owerri saw customers stranded even as they lamented.

Mrs Amaka told LEADERSHIP that she had gone to World Bank market and later Ekeukwu Owerri and was unable to get tomatoes.

She said, “When I didn’t get to the World Bank market, I headed for Ekeukwu Owerri market and didn’t find any. My sister said they are scarce in the relief market. I suspect they all travelled for elections or chose to stay indoors. Now I don’t even know what I will do about it”.

Another woman, a trader, said there was not a single tomato put up for sale safe for onions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs Helen Okere said, “I don’t know what happened but all I know is that there are no tomatoes sold in Owerri markets today.”