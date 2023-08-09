Tory Lanez Gets 10-yrs Imprisonment For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Grammy nominated rapper, Tory Lanez, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting fellow rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, and injuring her feet after a party in the Hollywood Hills in July 2020.

This comes more than seven months after 31-year-old Lanez, was convicted on three felonies: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge, David Herriford, who handed down the sentence on Tuesday said it was “difficult to reconcile” the kind, charitable person and good father many people described Lanez as being during the sentencing hearing with the person who fired the gun at Megan Thee Stallion.

Grammy Award winning rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, did not attend the sentencing hearing, saying she could not bear to be in the same room as Lanez but wrote a statement that was read in court on Monday, the New York Times reported.

In a statement read by a prosecutor on Monday, Megan Thee Stallion said she had to have surgery to remove bullet fragments.

“Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace. Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”