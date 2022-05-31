The chief executive officer, Tradefada, an indigenous cryptocurrency exchange, Mr. Seun Danian said Tradefada will continue to provide an innovative platform that will allow most Africans to partake and adopt cryptocurrencies from their mobile devices and web browsers.

He disclosed this at the weekend in Lagos while receiving the Blockchain Services Platform Provider of the Year (Crypto) award at the Beacon of ICT Awards, organised by Communication Week Media Limited, publishers of Nigeria CommunicationsWeek.

Dania said, “We will also be exploring the new waves in the crypto space i.e. Metaverse and NFTs. We will also be providing a staking platform where our customers can safely stake their crypto and earn yearly percentage returns,” he assured.

He said the cryptocurrency exchange combines the reliability and swiftness of a web-based exchange with the convenience and portability of a mobile app, offering the ability to buy into the crypto market through various local fiat currencies and trade on over 100 pairs of the top and most reliable cryptocurrencies.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, Dania noted that the award is a display of the fact that stakeholders have come to the realisation that Tradefada has become a household brand in the industry, adding that it is happy that Nigerians have recognized its hard work, sincerity and dedication towards the development of ICT industry.

Announcing Tradefada as the winner, the organiser said the company pulled the highest votes to emerge in the category, stressing that the award was keenly contested by four other companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are pleased to have the honour to announce Tradefada as a winner of this year’s Beacon of ICT Awards having gathered the highest votes in the ‘Blockchain Services Platform Provider of the Year (Crypto)’, it said at the award night, which attracted stakeholders from various segment of the ICT industry.

The organiser added that the award is a testament to Tradefada’s talents, innovations, contributions and commitments to the growth of the ICT industry.