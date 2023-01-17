The Lagos State Police Command, on Tuesday, said its operatives from Okokomaiko Division of the State came under attack at Alaba Rago Market during an operation to effect arrest of a suspect.

Spokesperson for the Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed that the Policemen came under heavy attack from a large number of traders, who resisted the arrest of one of them.

SP Hundeyin, who took his Twitter handle on Tuesday, said that in a bid to tactically retreat from the armed mob attack, one of the officers fired his weapon, resulting in fatal injury to one of the attackers.

He neither gave the name of the policeman who fired his weapon during the operation nor that of the injured trader.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) wrote: “Policemen of Okokomaiko Division today went into Alaba Rago Market to effect arrest of a suspect but came under heavy attack from a large number of traders.

“In a bid to tactically retreat from the armed mob attack, one of the officers fired his weapon, resulting in fatal injury to one of the attackers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The PPRO, however, added that a detailed investigation has commenced into the immediate and remote causes of the incident.