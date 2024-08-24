President of the Association of African Tradition Religion Practitioners of Nigeria (AATREN), Chief Ifasegun Elgushi, has called on the Nigerian government to integrate African Traditional Religious Studies into the school curriculum.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, Elegushi, who is also the Opemoluwa of Ikate kingdom, emphasised the importance of educating children about their cultural heritage.

Elegushi urged President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly to recognise August 20 as a national holiday for traditional worshipers.

He also proposed the establishment of a National Traditional Religion Commission akin to the Hajj Commission and the Christian Pilgrims Commission.

Elegushi praised the South West governors for declaring August 20 as a public holiday to celebrate Isese Day, commending the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other regional leaders for their support.

He stressed the significance of African traditional religion as a foundational practice and highlighted the role of education in preserving and promoting cultural heritage.

“It is essential for the growth and unity of our nation and continent to acknowledge and educate future generations about their cultural roots,” he stated.