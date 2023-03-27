Lagos State government has filed a 16-count-charge of manslaughter and grievous body harm against Oluwaseun Osibanjo, the driver of the ill-fated BRT Lagos Secretariat staff bus that collided with a train on March 9, 2023, at the PWD railway crossing in Ikeja.

The charge was filed by the state’s commissioner for justice and will be arraigned before the state High Court in Ikeja following a legal advice to that effect from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The DPP saidsix of the counts will border on manslaughter and ten on grievous body harm.

A statement by the Ministry of Justice by the director public affairs, Mrs Grace Alo which gave an update on the incident said the driver’s trial will commence in court immediately he is discharged from the hospital.

The statement recalled that, “On the morning of March 9, 2023, a LASG staff bus collided with a train at the PWD railway crossing at Ikeja and the train dragged the bus with its passengers along the tracks until it came to a stop at Sogunle, a suburb of Ikeja, Lagos State.

“The horrific incident which involved LASG staff heading to work in the staff bus and passengers of the train resulted in 6 fatalities with about 96 others with various degrees of injuries.

“The injured victims were hospitalised across many government hospitals in the State.

“The driver of the staff bus on the fateful day (Mr. Oluwaseun Osibanjo) was apprehended and handed over to the police for investigation and possible prosecution by the state.

“At the end of investigation, the case file was forwarded to the D.P.P for further statutory actions.

“Upon the receipt and review of the casefile by the D.P.P, a prima facie case of Manslaughter, and Grievous Body Harm were disclosed against the driver of the Staff bus.

“Accordingly, he is to be charged with 6 counts of Manslaughter and 10 counts of Grievous Body Harm. Both offences are contrary to Sections 224 and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.