The Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has described his re-election by the electorates for the second term as a testimony of his administration’s performance towards meeting the demands of the people.

Buni who was speaking on the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the gubernatorial elections, equally said the success was a sign of vote of confidence as well as the endorsement of his administration’s policies and programmes by the people of the state.

The governor said since inception, he considers meeting the needs and aspirations of the people as an obligation that must be accomplished expressing happiness that people have appreciated the gesture through their votes.

He said his administration was founded on the basis consolidation, innovation and continuity adding that this among others informs the decision pooling out more resources for the attainment of the set target.

“My re-election is a victory to the entire people of Yobe State and off-course this is quite encouraging because it is a clear testimony of our outstanding performance in the state as well as a vote of confidence on me by the people of Yobe State.

“This vote of confidence will definitely spur me to do more because they have seen our performances and spoken through their votes, I would like to therefore assure them that I will keep it up.

“Let me use the opportunity to thank each and everyone across the state for the confidence reposed in me or coming out en masse to vote for me,” the governor stated.

Buni expressed hope that other contestants will join hands with his administration for the overall progress and development of the state.

“They should team up with me and work for the state because this is a victory for everyone not for me alone, therefore I expect everybody to join hands with us to move the state forward.”