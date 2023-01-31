Transcorp Hotels Calabar is set to insure its guests with affordable add-on life insurance package from Heirs Life Assurance (HLA).

To this end, Heirs Life, a variant of its popular Term Assure plan assures Transcorp guests of relaxation, peace of mind and confidence that the insurer will step in to make a payment in the case of critical incidents listed in the policy extracts.

This collaboration between the hotel and insurer further intensifies Heirs Life’s effort to democratise insurance, drive financial inclusion, and offer solid financial security to everyone.

Available via the Transcorp Hotels Calabar guest reception, guests have the option to include the package as an added benefit to enjoying the premium hospitality services offered in the hotel.

Speaking on the partnership, the managing firector/CEO of Heirs Life, Niyi Onifade said: “this partnership is a demonstration of our mandate to bring insurance closer to people. Through our collaboration with Transcorp Hotels Calabar, guests will access affordable, bite-sized life insurance right from the hotel’s premises.

“We are delighted to partner with Transcorp Hotels Calabar, a brand that aligns with our vision of impacting lives and transforming Africa.”

Commenting on the partnership, managing director/CEO, Transcorp Hotels Dupe Olusola, stressed the commitment of Transcorp Hotels Plc to curating exceptional guest experiences, adding that, “this partnership is another way of showing our dedication to the wellbeing of our guests when they visit any of our properties. While we have put everything in place to ensure a perfect stay, we also believe in going the extra mile to provide even more for you.”

Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation (Transcorp Group) is the owner of the Transcorp Hotels Calabar and Transcorp Hilton Abuja. The hospitality brand also owns Aura by Transcorp Hotels, a hospitality platform for booking accommodation (homes or hotels) and experiences.