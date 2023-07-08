Transfer: Super Eagles Forward Dessers Joins Rangers On Permanent Deal

Cyriel Dessers joins Rangers from US Cremonese on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

The 28-year-old striker joins the club ahead of the 2023/24 season,becoming the club’s sixth signing of the summer transfer window.

The experienced Belgian-born forward has played in some of the top leagues across Europe, spending last season in Serie A.

Dessers has also spent a number of years in the Belgian Pro-League with OH Leuven, Lokeren and Genk, while also experiencing the top level of Dutch football with Utrecht, Heracles Almelo and Feyenoord.

While at Feyenoord in 2021/22, Dessers was named UEFA Europa Conference League top goalscorer, with 10 goals, earning himself a place in the competition’s team of the season.

Dessers has been capped four times for the Super Eagles.