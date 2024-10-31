The Edo State Transition Committee has asked Governor Godwin Obaseki to explain the state government’s ownership and stakes in some companies and properties in which the outgoing administration made a huge investment.

The companies included the Ossiomo Power Plant, Edo Modular Refinery and the Radisson Blu Hotel.

The PDP and APC Committees held a joint session yesterday where facts about the three companies were discussed with the government team, which allegedly promised that the matter would be discussed with the governor.

Sources in the committee said the APC team requested documents on the ownership and stakes of the state government in the projects.

One of the sources said the team was shocked when the government officials feigned ignorance on the mega projects that cost taxpayers several billions of naira.

The committee also disclosed that a group sent a petition to it on the companies which allegedly fronted for the outing government on the affected firms.

Governor Obaseki will hand over power to Senator Monday Okpebholo as his successor in the next two weeks.