The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Friday, described the late former governor of the state, Chief Cornelius Adebayo, as a great leader, a bridge, and shepherd, who played very important roles at different moments of Nigerian history.

He said history will never forget how he acted with moral courage and humility, making him a hero of the people and good governance.

“Today, I join our community to again commiserate with the family, associates, friends, and the entire people of Kwara on the passing of statesman and leader, His Excellency Cornelius Adebayo, CON,” the governor said in Ilorin at the Christian wake for the late Adebayo.

The governor, who was represented at the event by his deputy, Elder Kayode Alabi, added: “His Excellency, Cornelius Adebayo (CON) was a great leader, a bridge, and a shepherd who played very important roles at different moments of our history.

“Whether as a former governor, NADECO chieftain, a minister of the Federal Republic, or an Afenifere leader, history testified that he acted with moral courage and humility. He was always a hero of the people, democracy, and good governance.

“As we mourn his departure, we are reminded that life is a fleeting journey, and what matters is a legacy of serving God and humanity.”

Relations and friends took turns to praise the deceased, acknowledging his virtues, exceptional roles in the family and his community, and his service to humanity.

One of his children, Bimbo Adewoye, said her father had a very large heart and was passionate about God and his family.

“My father dedicated his life to God, his family, and humanity. He believed anywhere he found himself was God’s making. He loved the family and promoted unity among his children,” she said.

Dignitaries that attended the event included former Vice President Yemi Osibajo; Kwara First Lady, Prof. Olufolake Abdulrazaq; Senator Umar Sadiq; House of Representatives member, Raheem Ajuloopin; Chief Judge of Kwara State, Justice Abiodun Adebara; cabinet members and Commissioner of Police, Ojo Adekimi.

Others were former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former minister of Information, Alh. Lai Mohammed; NACCIMA president, Alh Jani Ibrahim, Kwara State APC chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi; chairman, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe; Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Alebiosu, and Sòún of Ogbomosho land, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, Orumógege III; among other royal fathers and dignitaries.