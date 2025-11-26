Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have arrested two herders for allegedly trespassing and destroying crops on community farmlands in Makurdi, Benue State capital.

The arrest was part of troops’ intensified efforts to protect farmers during the peak harvest season.

A statement signed by Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu for the Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation Whirl Stroke, revealed that the incident occurred on 20 November, 2025 during a routine farm patrol by troops of OPWS deployed at Zongo Akiki.

Zubairu explained that the arrested individuals led their cattle into cultivated farmlands, causing damage to crops.

“The vigilant troops intercepted the two herders after they reportedly led their cattle into cultivated farmlands belonging to local residents, resulting in damage to crops.

“The swift intervention prevented further destruction and possible confrontation between the herders and the affected farmers,” the statement said.

Zubairu added that the suspects were currently in custody for further investigation and necessary legal action.

Meanwhile, the Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke, Major General Moses Gara, has commended the troops for their vigilance and professionalism.

He urged the public to avoid taking the law into their own hands when resolving disputes, warning that violence or reprisals would only worsen tensions and undermine peaceful co-existence.

Maj.-Gen. Gara also called on herders to be law-abiding and refrain from criminal behaviour that threatens public order.