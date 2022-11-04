Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said its troops arrested 27 suspected Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State West Province (ISWAP) and neutralised 19 terrorists in Borno State.

The director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, who disclosed this during the biweekly update on Armed Forces of Nigeria operations between 20 October to 3 November 2022 said the troops also arrested a Boko Haram terrorist suspect at custom Internally Displaced Persons Camp Shuwari town in Maiduguri local government area of Borno State in possession of 67 Permanent Voter Cards.

He stated that the troops of Guards Brigade arrested 60 suspected illegal miners at Tukashara Wasa, Apo in Abuja Municipal Area Council on 30 October 22 and recovered four dane guns, one locally fabricated gun, 14 cutlasses, four sledge hammers, 25 motorcycles, one vehicle and other items.

The director noted that the troops in follow up operation arrested two trailers loaded with illegal mined products.

In a breakdown, he said troops of Operation Hadin Kai operating in the North East Zone in the period under review arrested 27 suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, neutralized 19 and recovered one RPG bomb, one GPMG, two 36 hand grenade, six AK47 rifles, 61 rounds of 7.62mm special, 36 refilled 7.62 mm special, 3 AK47 magazines and 3 magazine holders.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also recovered, six motorcycles, seven bicycles, one pumping machine, six grinding machines, nine mobile phones, six 25litres jerrican of PMS, bag of grains, motorcycle accessories, foodstuff, one Baofeng radio and N10,660.00 cash only as well as other sundry items.

In another clearance operations, troops in conjunction with Department of State Security personnel and Civilian Joint Task Force encountered Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists in Buduwa and Banki villages in Bama local government area of Borno State and neutralized one terrorist while others fled with gunshot injuries.