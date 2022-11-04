Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola is 60 years old and he is marking it large in a billionaire style.

The business mogul has hired the popular Christina O super yacht which reportedly costs $3m per week. According to DJ Cuppy, daughter of the Nigerian billionaire, her father has hired the yacht for three weeks.

In a post shared on her social media pages, Cuppy said her father hired the yacht because it once belonged to Greek billionaire, Aristotle Onassis, who is his role model.

Christina O is the world’s 59th largest yacht as of 2022. The superyacht comes at a hefty six-figure per week charter cost, has 17 staterooms, a 40-person dining room, hot tub, piano and a swimming pool that can be covered and converted to a dance floor.

With 37 crew members, the yacht will sail around the Mediterranean Sea for the three weeks.

“My father @FemiOtedola always dreamt as a little boy to visit the iconic 99m super-yacht CHRISTINA O because it was owned by his (and my) role model Aristotle Onassis

To celebrate his 60th, not only did he visit the yacht, but has chartered it for his loved ones so we can live here for the next 3 weeks! Looking at my father I can see how happy, accomplished, and still in disbelief he is. This is what love looks like #FamilyFirst.

Chase your dreams, you never know,” she wrote. Otedola’s family has already boarded the yacht. In the video shared by Cuppy, Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi, who is dating Temi Otodeloa, one of the daughters of the billionaire, was also spotted cruising with the family.