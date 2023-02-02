A fighting patrol from 1 Division Nigerian Army Headquarters Kaduna, on Thursday, engaged bandits kidnapping commuters at Manini village along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, dislodging them.

The troops, who were escorting the the Chief of Defence Training and Operations, Maj Gen SE Udonwa, on operational visit to Operation Whirl Punch Headquarters in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State, eventually overpowered the bandits, forcing the criminal elements to withdraw in disarray.

A statement issued by the acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, said the gallant troops rescued 30 kidnap victims, recovered two motorcycles and immediately cleared the highway for free flow of vehicular traffic.

According to the statement, the rescued victims were escorted to Udawa and Birnin Gwari to continue their journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Col. Yahaya added that the Chief of Defence Training and Operations, Maj Gen Udonwa, has commended the troops for their professionalism and resilience in recording the feat.