Justice Olalekan Oresanya of an Ikeja High Court has awarded N5million damages against a singer, Ikuforijimi Olaitan Abdulrahman, a.k.a Oxlade, over a leaked sex tape with a woman on social media app, Snapchat.

In a judgement delivered on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Justice Oresanya described the action of the singer, in a secret recording an explicit sex with a woman and thereafter leaking it online as “despicable, horrendous, distasteful and classless.”

The sex tape of the singer had surfaced online in February 2022, without the knowledge and consent of the woman involved in the video.

The leaked video sparked public outrage, and forced Oxlade to tender an apology to his fans and to the woman in the video.

But, the woman, Blessing John, had filed a suit before the Court on March 15, 2022 seeking N20million damages and a declaration that the singer’s act of recording his explicit sexual acts without her knowledge and consent amounted to flagrant contravention of enabling laws and a gross violation of her fundamental rights to dignity, privacy and freedom from discrimination guaranteed under Sections 34 and 37 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended); and Articles 5 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (Ratification and Enforcement), Act, CAP A9, LFN, 2004.