An attempt by some terrorist groups to set up camps in Niger State has been foiled as troops renewed the fight against them around Allawa forest while the swampy terrain is reported to have also made things more difficult for them.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that people of Shiroro and Munya local government areas which have been worst hit in the last few months have started getting a respite.

It was learnt that apart from the intense operations by the military around the forest adjoining Birni Gwari in Kaduna State, rains are also making it difficult for them to operate freely along the swampy forest with their motorcycles.

It was learnt that the terrorists were having a camp in Goron Dutse near Birnin Gwari from where they emerge to strike in Niger but in a meeting in Kurebe they decided to shift a camp to the state.

Sources hinted that the group that wanted to relocate to Niger controls Unguwan Baushe, Akambu, Kanon Machi and Unguwan Kumallo along the Birnin Gwari axis and tried to move through Jelako and Ga-gafada to cross in a bid to escape military actions in Kaduna State.

Consequently, it was further learnt that the military operatives in Niger had also renewed their operation and resisted the plans of the terrorist groups.

The meeting point in Kurebe last week where an airstrike killed seven of them further sent fears to them as they went back through same route suspending their planned camp in Niger.

Attempts to get the reaction of the Niger State commissioner for internal security and humanitarian affairs, Emmanuel Umar, on our findings were abortive but the co-convener of Shiroro Youths, Sani Yusuf Kokki, told LEADERSHIP that the operations of bandits at the Shiroro axis had reduced.

He said the topography of the area had made it difficult for them to operate, adding, “We thank God they have NOT attacked these few days, maybe because of the rains, they now find the paths very difficult for their operations or setting up a camp.”