Troops of the Nigerian Army on Friday, neutralised three terrorists in an ambush operation that took place around Kidandan Village in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The terrorists were on transit to repair their motorcycles when they met their waterloo in the hands of the Nigerian troops.

A statement by the Nigerian Army on its official handle X (formerly Twitter), said the troops on Friday, 4 April 2024 while acting on credible intelligence targeted the terrorist group, known for using motorbikes to carry out nefarious activities in the region.

The statement said troops engaged the terrorists in a gun battle during the operation, leading to the killing of the three hoodlums with weapons recovered.

“The terrorist group was on transit to repair their motorbikes, which they used as mobility when unleashing their acts of terror on the populace in Kaduna State and across the North-West region,” it said.

One Ak-47 Rifle, 1 stock AK-47 Rifle, 4 motorbikes, and 1 Motorola Radio were recovered from the bandits by the troops.