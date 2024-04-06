Following the electricity tariff hike by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) a couple of days ago, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) offers an online platform for customers to easily check their tariff band, account balance, and more.

Where is the franchise areas of AEDC?

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) supplies electricity to residents of FCT (Abuja), Kogi, Nasarawa and Niger States.

This guide provides a straightforward process for accessing this essential information.

How to Check Your Tariff Band Online:

Follow these steps:

1. Visit the AEDC Website – https://infocheck.abujaelectricity.com/

2. Navigate to the ‘Check Your Balance / Tariff’ section.

3. Input your ‘Account Number’ or ‘Meter Number’

4. Your Account Number, Balance, and Tariff Band will be displayed.

Demystifying Tariff Bands:

AEDC categorises customers into tariff bands based on the average hours of electricity supply received daily. The bands range from A to E, with Band A customers enjoying 20-24 hours of power daily, descending to Band E customers who receive 4-8 hours.

Band Hours of Supply

A 20-24 hours

(225KwH)

B 16-20 hours

( 68.56KwH)

C 12-16 hours

(56.91KwH)

D 8-12 hours

(41.20KwH)

E 4-8 hours

(41.21KwH)

What Determines Your Tariff Band?

Your placement in a specific tariff band hinges on the “feeder band,” which reflects the average daily electricity supply to your area. This categorisation is beyond the control of individual customers, as it directly relates to the area’s supply capacity and infrastructure quality.

Addressing Tariff Band Concerns:

Should you have reservations about your tariff band classification, AEDC encourages reaching out to their customer service with your account or meter number for assistance. While customers cannot directly change their tariff band, improvements in local infrastructure and supply may naturally lead to a reclassification over time.